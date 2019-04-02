NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A woman is trying to find the owner, or the family of whomever a set of military tags belongs to.
Melissa Faden took to Facebook on Monday and posted a photo of two military tags she found at Saver’s in Newington on the Berlin Turnpike.
She said the tags read:
FERRARO
J.A. A POE
USMC M
PROTESTANT
She’s hoping to reunite the tags with their rightful owner.
