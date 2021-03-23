HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A local woman turned her loss of job at the height of the pandemic into a mission to serve.
Tenaya Taylor was furloughed last summer.
However, instead of just sitting around, she went to work, fighting food scarcity by helping others.
Twice a week, without fail, Tenaya Taylor is on Evergreen Avenue near Hartford’s West End neighborhood, filling a little food pantry.
But essentially, it's serving a much bigger need.
“I think something like this is really important and people should have access to more free stuff,” Taylor said.
The 30-year-old said the pandemic just exacerbated food scarcity.
She's working with urgency; the collector of donations and distributor too.
She helps anyone, simply because she knows firsthand what it’s like.
“I wish I knew a place like this existed, a place where I could just come to grab food,” Taylor said.
She grew up in Hartford, saying she was poor and food insecure.
Furloughed last summer from her non-profit job, she’s dedicated now full time to this work.
However, she admits it’s tough.
“It is a lot. But I know a lot of people in need,” Taylor said.
The need is dire.
Social media is her platform for awareness and visibility.
Her apartment, one she shares with roommates, is essentially is her donation site.
She helps anyone who needs, which is why she's using her time to reach those, she says often overlooked, forgotten, or just dismissed.
“Try to help people in a more direct way while also helping myself,” Taylor said.
Helping is her calling, and permanent change is her goal.
She said she plans to keep going as long as there is a need.
“This is like movement building. Once people saw us filling this pantry, other people starting building pantries,” Taylor said.
It’s a movement built on passion.
“I just care. I feel like it is my purpose, too. I wonder why I’ve been put here and all the adversity I face. It is to help. That is why,” Taylor said.
It’s a passion now filling little pantries, and it’s serving a big purpose.
