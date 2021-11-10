SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a woman they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from a grocery store and threatened a staff member with a hypodermic needle.
Southington police released surveillance photos of the woman on their Facebook page.
They said the incident happened on Nov. 7 at the ShopRite on Queen Street.
The woman is accused of stealing $700 worth of merchandise from the business.
When confronted by a loss prevention associate who attempted to retrieve the stolen items, police said the woman pulled out the hypodermic needle and threatened to stab the associate multiple times.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.
