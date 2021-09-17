BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - The woman at the center of a viral video accusing a Navy sailor of wearing a fake uniform was arrested.

Berlin police on Friday identified the suspect as 45-year-old Lori Desjardins of Southington.

She turned herself in on Thursday.

Channel 3 also learned on Friday that Desjardins worked for CVS Health.

"This individual is no longer employed by the company," said Joe Goode, senior director, corporate communications for CVS Health.

Police said they served Desjardins an active arrest warrant that charged her with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

She was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court in New Britain on Sept. 23.

In the video that went viral on social media, Desjardins was seen at the Central Pizza restaurant in Berlin on Saturday night yelling at U.S. Navy sailor Sean Nolte Jr.

Nolte identified himself on social media as being the man in the video. The Naval Submarine base in Groton also confirmed to Channel 3 that he is a student at the submarine school.

Nolte wrote on social media that the woman, now identified as Desjardins, didn't believe his uniform as real and called him a disgrace to the USA. She was seen in the video hitting him with an open hand.

According to police documents, Desjardins told them that she was not in the right frame of mind because of some ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol.

As part of the investigation, police looked at surveillance video from the restaurant.

However, it was the video on social media that provided them with the tips that allowed them to identify Desjardins.

An officer in Berlin said he also recognized the suspect because he once responded to her home.