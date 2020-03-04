WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Another suspect has been captured, thanks to the Channel 3 Fugitive Files series.
Sophia Ferrell was featured on Fugitive Files on Jan. 30. She’s accused of stealing from an elderly person while working as a personal nurse back in 2017.
Watertown police have been looking for her ever since.
On Feb. 14, Ferrell was arrested by Bridgeport police and charged with second-degree larceny, credit card theft, and second-degree identity theft.
FUGITIVE FILES: Woman accused of stealing from a patient
Watertown police said after the story aired on Eyewitness News, family members had gotten word that Ferrell might be living in Bridgeport, possibly under an alias.
“It is apparent that the Fugitive Files segment featuring Sophia Ferrell generated interest from concerned citizens and the public, which in turn led to new information being developed. This new information ultimately led to the arrest of Sophia Ferrell,” Watertown police said in a press release.
Ferrell is due back in court later this month.
According to police, Ferrell is accused of stealing from an 87-year-old woman she was caring for. Police said Ferrell stole jewelry, cash, and credit cards.
Police also said Ferrell actually gave them a statement admitting to all of it, saying she was trying to help her family.
However, she never actually turned herself in to police.
