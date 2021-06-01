WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A woman who was shot during a murder-suicide that happened last week in Windsor Locks remains hospitalized.
Police released new details on Tuesday, saying the woman is in critical but stable condition. She remains unresponsive at this time.
Her name has not yet been released.
While police have not released the names of those involved, family members identified one of the victims as 18-year-old Lauren "Lela" Leslie, of Bloomfield. Her family said she was visiting her girlfriend at the home when the shooting happened.
Over the weekend, the other victim was identified as Delores Wisdom. She was a FoodShare employee.
The Associated Press identified David Wisdom as the one who died by suicide.
Authorities are still looking into what led up to the murder-suicide shooting early Friday morning.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at 24 Lownds Dr.
Police said they were called to the scene after reports of screaming and yelling coming from the home.
When they arrived at the scene, they found three people dead and a fourth injured.
Police still haven't released a motive, but Leslie's brothers believe homophobia played a role in the shooting.
