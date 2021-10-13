ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police are looking for a woman who has nine warrants out for her arrest.
They said warrants for Mikayla Maia are for crimes such as having a weapon in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and others.
Enfield police also said that they are aware that Maia commented on their Facebook post about her.
"[I'm] right here," Maia wrote under the post.
Police said they are trying to further communications with her.
Police said her bonds total $65,000.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.
