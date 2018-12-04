PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman claimed she had a seizure and blacked out during a crash in Plainfield even though she fled the scene.
Police said they arrested Elba Marcotte, 22, on Monday afternoon.
They said around 12:20 p.m., they responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a utility pole on River Street in the Moosup section of town.
However, the driver had left the scene.
Police said they found Marcotte about two blocks away in the area of Pond Street and Talbot Avenue. She was spotted by an officer who was working a construction detail in the area.
Investigators determined that she drove off the road and hit the pole.
They also found out that Marcotte had three active arrest warrants for failing to appear in court and did not have a valid driver's license.
Marcotte was brought to the hospital for possible injuries, but released back into police custody.
She was charged with evading responsibility, failure to maintain a proper lane, operating a motor vehicle without a license, first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
Marcotte was held on bonds totaling $210,500.
She is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday in Danielson.
The case remains under investigation.
