WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The death of a woman and the deaths of several animals are under investigation in Wolcott.
Police said they were called to 32 Spring Rd. over the weekend.
They said that the woman's death does not appear to be suspicious.
The home was described as being disgusting and full of animals both dead and alive.
Police said they removed 53 cats, 12 of them dead.
Several other animals were said to be in need of medical attention, including a dog.
The dog named Cherokee was diagnosed with with multiple health issues.
"Scabies, double ear infection, underlying skin infection," said Roslyn Nenninger, Wolcott Animal Control Officer.
Pictures so a litter box overflowing, filthy-looking crates, and even feces on the walls. Investigators also found a cat that appeared to have its paws cut off.
"In the back bedroom is where the live dog was and there's probably about 30 cats back there and we also found the deceased animal in crates," Nenninger said.
"All the animals were removed from the home, and with assistance of nearby Animal Control Facilities, were able to place them all till they are seen by a vet," said Chief Edward Stephens, Wolcott police. "Our Health District, Chesprocott, along with the fire marshal and building inspector, were called to the scene to do an inspection of the home, which they condemned."
Police said two other people live in the home aside from the person who passed away.
Investigators said they are working on a warrant for animal abuse charges.
"Our animal control officers are working diligently to make sure these animals are properly cared for," Stephens said. "She will be busy for awhile."
The animals are being housed at local shelters and most have been treated by a vet.
The two other people who lived in the house will likely be charged with animal cruelty.
