HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating two armed street robberies in Hamden as a security camera captured the screams of one of the victims.
According to officers, the 29-year-old woman was in a driveway on Blue Hills Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was approached by a young man.
The suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her personal belongings.
“That’s when the driver of the vehicle cam at me with a gun, demanding all my belongings. He wanted me to dump my purse, give my purse and threatened to shoot me multiple time," said Chelsea Roberts
She told Channel 3 that she had a good amount of Christmas money on her. When she refused to comply, the suspect called for backup.
She said four more teens then ambushed her and fought her for her purse.
“I think it was like for them, the good timing. It was a female, by herself with a purse, kind of open area in the morning, but I think its happening at random and that’s why I want to bring awareness," Roberts said.
Her screams could be heard in Ring security footage.
The first suspect got away with the victim's purse and tried to get her vehicle.
Police said he fled with the other suspects in a red Honda toward Church Street.
The second robbery happened just three hours later, around 10:20 p.m., on nearby Battis Street.
A woman parked her car on the side of the road to make a phone call when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing, police said.
The suspect placed a gun to her temple and demanded her belongings.
She handed over her purse, which contained money and credit cards.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot south on Battis Road.
Lately in Hamden, police have been busy dealing with a number of early morning armed robberies.
In addition to the ones on Blue Hills Avenue and Battis, last Thursday, police said a teen pointed a gun and stole money from a 60-year-old woman at a bus stop on Glemby Street.
This past Monday, police responded to three similar incidents on a stretch of Dixwell Avenue between 6:50 a.m. and 7:20 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden detectives at 203-230-4052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.