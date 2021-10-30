BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into prostitution at a Brooklyn massage parlor resulted in two arrests.
State Police say the investigation stemmed from numerous complaints alleging that employees of the Green Massage in Brooklyn, CT were offering customers a post-massage "happy ending".
Evidence of prostitution was found while police were surveying the massage parlor.
As a result, police seized $4,000 in cash from the parlor, which are believed to be funds associated with the sexual favors, and arrested 47-year-old Lan Fang and 53-year-old Lan Ping, both of Flushing, New York.
They were both charged with prostitution and issued a $5,000 non-surety bond.
Both women are expected to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on November 9.
