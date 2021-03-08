(WFSB) – It’s an important day in Connecticut and all over the world as people are celebration International Women’s Day.
Women in Connecticut have been recognized for important achievements.
“We don’t have family friendly policies unless we have more female leaders,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.
Connecticut’s Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz says a priority this year is helping more women get elected and the important of the paid leave program, which allows women to take time off to care for loved ones.
“Come on girls, let’s get ourselves heard,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is a member of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, where women are recognized for their achievements.
Kica Matos was honored this year for social justice.
“I fight for those who feel they don’t have a voice. I fight for those who are marginalized. I fight for those who feel discriminated against this society,” Matos said.
Connecticut has a rich history of women who fought for equal rights. Many suffragists are buried in a Hartford cemetery, notable people like Catherin Hepburn and her mother, a pioneer who fought for women’s rights and Planned Parenthood issues.
Adrianne Baughns-Wallace worked at Channel 3 and is also a hall of fame member. She was the first African American television anchor in New England.
The Connecticut Hall of Fame has a message for the youth.
“They should know about the people who are not with us anymore and current leaders who are charging the way for a really long time,” said Sarah Lubarsky, CT Women’s Hall of Fame.
The CT Women’s Hall of Fame says these women paved the way for all women in the state and it’s important each generation doesn’t take it for granted.
