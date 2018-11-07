(WFSB) -- There was a record-breaking number of women on ballots across the country on Tuesday, and it was no different in CT.
With 36 candidates in the Senate, a total of 18 women ran and 10 won. Nine of them were Democrats and one was a Republican.
Now, 40 percent of the Senate caucus will be made up of women.
“I think it's phenomenal. I think the country's hopefully changing direction getting more leaders in there with a different point of view,” said voter Mary Gill.
On the Republican side, the state elected a woman to the Senate.
In Connecticut’s 12th district, Democrat Christine Cohen came out on top, as she was elected to the State Senate seat, vacated by Ted Kennedy Jr.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be able to serve our district. It's just incredible,” Cohen said.
Then there's the 5th Congressional district, as Jahana Hayes is now the first black Democratic House member taking over representative Elizabeth Esty's spot.
Nationally it was record breaking too, not just for women but also minorities.
Texas will send its first two Latinas to serve in the House.
In Massachusetts, the first black woman will represent the Commonwealth in Congress.
Republican Marsha Blackburn will be the first woman ever to represent Tennessee in the United States Senate.
South Dakota elected their first woman governor also, and in New York City, voters elected the youngest woman ever to Congress at just 29 years old.
In total nationwide, 114 women were elected in the midterms.
Another eight were elected as governors.
