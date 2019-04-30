HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 300 women business owners were in Hartford for the 6th annual women-owned business day.
They meet every year to talk about barriers that prevent entrepreneurship.
It helps smooth the path to success.
Women business owners from all over the state were sharing their experiences.
The Women's Business Development Council addressed the lack of support and resources that many women consider obstacles.
This year, there was a focus is on cybersecurity.
"You keep credit card information, we've heard about that for years with larger companies, but its’s also important for small businesses and it’s important for us at WBDC to have client information,” said Fran Pastore, WBDC Founder & CEO.
After working for several retailers, Debra Lutsky decided to start her own business. She develops websites, and she has 5 employees, including her husband.
“Now, we are 6 full time employees, including my husband who also came on board. He's our director of operations,” said Lutsky.
Darlene Banks always dreamed of having her own catering business, now she's ready to make it happen.
“Not only do they have this women owned business day, but they have other meetings and different things you can go to at the WBDC and learn,” Banks said.
These women say they learn a lot about marketing, and say networking is a huge part of getting more information and becoming more confident about starting a business.
