(WFSB) - This week is National Infertility Awareness Week.
It’s an important, but often difficult topic to talk about.
Two infertility warriors shared their stories, which are intertwining and helping other women in the process.
When Desirae Whittle and her husband got married, they, like many others, wanted to add to their family.
But their journey was one neither imagined.
After several months of trying on their own, they turned to specialists.
“There I did one IUI, then I did another two IUI’s. Neither one of those were successful so I moved on to IVF,” said Whittle. “We tried again, another round of ivf. We had 3 embryos, two tested normal, we transferred one, and i didn't get pregnant. So i felt totally crushed and then i felt like i had to throw in the towel and i'm just going to try this last one and see what happens.”
Just before their plans to get pregnant, Whittle decided she wanted to become a doula.
That is someone who helps women through the labor, birth and postpartum process.
But her struggle to conceive almost stopped her plan in its tracks.
“I was afraid that how would I feel in the room while someone is delivering if I can't have a child of my own,” Whittle said.
Now Whittle specializes in helping women who get pregnant after infertility.
Uniquely qualified because of her own struggles, Whittle understands the anxiety that can consume expecting moms in that situation, and she's making it her mission to let them know they're not alone.
“Infertility actually came as a complete surprise to my life. I had my daughter very easily in 2012 when my husband and I conceived her without complication,” said Rachel McMullan.
McMullan suffered from what's known as "secondary infertility."
“We wanted to grow our family further and we suffered a miss miscarriage at 12 weeks and after that loss we went on to try again for another child and I could not get pregnant for months,” McMullan said.
After two cycles of in-vitro fertilization resulted in two chemical pregnancies and another miscarriage, McMullan and her husband were left with one normal embryo to implant.
“Believe it or not another surprise was thrown into the mix, we were about to go back and do another cycle because one embryo didn't seem like enough, and we got pregnant spontaneously on our own and that was when my anxiety went into overload,” said McMullan.
McMullan hired Whittle to be her doula.
“My anxiety was through the roof and in that time, she gave me the tools I needed to be sure about my body that I could do this,” McMullan said.
McMullan gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
And remember that one "normal" embryo she had left?
“We just had my son Aiden who is 8 months old, who is through in vitro,” McMullan said.
She hired Whittle to help her through that pregnancy and birth as well.
