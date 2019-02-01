HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first young women in Connecticut that are part of the new Boy Scouts program will be receiving their first Scout badge at the Capitol on Friday.
Scouts from all five of the Boy Scout councils are expected to be at the capitol in Hartford at 3:15 p.m. for the ceremony.
The Boy Scouts program was scheduled to become the Scouts B.S.A this month to reflect a decision to include young women.
The organization's name will remain the same as "The Boy Scouts of America." Only the program for the older youth will change its name.
While the Boy Scouts announced the change last fall, the Girl Scouts were already advocates for single-gender scouting.
BSA Troop 682 in South Windsor posted an announcement online encouraging girls to join. For more on that, head here.
