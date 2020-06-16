HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group of state lawmakers unveiled the findings of a study that looked at how COVID-19 impacted the state's nursing homes.
The Women's Bipartisan Legislative Caucus held a news conference at the state capitol for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
It discussed its work and findings on how coronavirus impacted nursing home residents, their families and the nursing home front line healthcare workers across the state.
It also announced its recommendations.
RELATED: State orders independent analysis of COVID-19 in nursing homes
Gov. Ned Lamont, who was invited to join the women's group at the press conference, announced last week that he is ordering an independent, third party review of the steps taken and the response by nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Connecticut.
Lamont is in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.