WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- If you lost your job during the pandemic and are looking for a new place to work, there’s a new opportunity that could help you get back on your feet.
Managers of a local restaurant chain are struggling to find staff members.
Therefore, they are holding a series of job fairs all over the state.
The owners of Wood-n-Tap restaurants are looking forward to the future, with a new outdoor bar at the Enfield location, and more and more customers who are coming back.
While it’s great news, it has led to a new problem.
“We are to the point here where guests are feeling more comfortable. They are vaccinating, they are coming in, and we are like ‘oh boy we need the staff’,” said Phil Barnett, an owner of The Hartford Restaurant Group, which is the parent company of Wood-n-Tap.
He added that this has been a conversation that’s been going on for a few months.
Barnett said he needs to hire around 100 people, fast, and for a wide-range of positions at all nine Wood-n-Tap locations.
“From hosts, to servers, to bartenders, to managers, and of course line cooks,” he said.
He went on to say that hiring staff has been challenging because of the extension of unemployment benefits.
So, for the first time, Wood-n-Tap managers are actually hosting job fairs over the next two weeks.
“We call it the industry of opportunity. Why? You can start as an entry-level, whether it be a dishwasher or host, and before you know it, you are working as a server within a few months,” he said.
Stating Thursday, Wood-n-Tap will host job fairs at six different locations over the next 10 days.
“All we ask is that you smile, give a great attitude, great effort every time you come in, and you can be part of our family,” Barnett said.
