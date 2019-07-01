WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- Officials with the Woodbridge Regional Animal Control are seeking the public’s help to locate the suspect who left a dog to die in a crate.
Officials said a Public Work’s employee happened upon a dead dog in a crate in a wooded area of town.
The dog, officials said, is a young, grey and white female bully type dog with a wide purple collar and was determined to have been alive at the time of its abandonment.
In the post on their Facebook page, hundreds of people have posted their condolences for the animal.
“We have her body and we are going to lay her to rest with the respect she deserves,” officials wrote. “We never knew her, but we are grieving for her and we will remember her always.”
Officials are asking for those with information to contact Woodbridge Regional Municipal Animal Control, located at 135 Bradley Road, at (203)389-5991.
