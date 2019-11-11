WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A body found in Woodbridge is now linked to a case out of New Haven, according to investigators.
Local and state police said they spent hours over the weekend gathering evidence in a wooded area off of Woodfield Road.
Woodbridge police said the person found dead Saturday night is related to a report for a missing person that New Haven police are investigating.
Channel 3 learned that the two police departments teamed up with state police for the investigation.
Neighbors described the town as quiet with little crime. They called the discovery of a body surprising.
"There's no street lights on the road so I mean it's very dark," said Eric Saccenti of Woodbridge. "It'd be really tough to see anyone on it."
Not only is the stretch of road where the body was found really dark at night, homes in the area are also spread out.
An autopsy should provide some answers in the case, including the victim's identity and the cause of death.
