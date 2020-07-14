WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A local restaurant trying to outlast the pandemic and overcome a fire is pushing back it’s reopening date, but still pressing ahead.
Twenty-two years ago, Steven Katz created what became a Woodbridge staple, Katz’s Deli and Restaurant.
“It's been exceptional,” Katz told Channel 3. “[I’m] very fortunate. We got a great following, a very loyal following.”
When Eyewitness News visited on Tuesday, there were no customers and no staff. Just beams and the skeleton of what used to be the restaurant.
“We've all gone through a tough run and my staff is family to me and so it's been tough for them over the last 3 to 5 months anyway,” Katz said.
For a man who said the restaurant business isn’t easy, Katz found the sweet spot to stay in business during the pandemic.
The New York-style deli never stopped serving all the favorites.
“Pastrami special, corn beef, Ruben’s, big salads,” Katz listed.
But something happened on June 19.
“[I] came in in the morning, did a little of my office work [and] went into the back into the kitchen to start doing some catering,” Katz said. “And one of my guys came running down the hallway and he said, ‘there's a fire, fire!’”
No one was hurt.
Katz’s Deli and Restaurant had reopened to indoor dining just two days earlier.
“That was it, just like that,” he said.
Katz renovated the space eight years ago. Now, he's having to do it all over again, and not by choice.
“The back section was totally gutted and then the water damage adds to that, and then finally the smoke damage being a restaurant,” he said. “You know the smoke just gets into everything.”
Katz said he is focused on rebuilding.
Progress has been slow during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, he said his loyal customers are keeping his spirits high.
“I got over 200 text messages the morning of the fire, which I really appreciated,” he said.
Plans are to reopen by Labor Day.
