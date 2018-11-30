WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- A community farm has been targeted by thieves.
Someone stole a van that the Massaro Community Farm in Woodbridge uses to make deliveries to local restaurants and farmers markets.
“Tuesday morning I was putting my daughter in the car to bring her to daycare and noticed our van wasn’t there,” said Steve Munno, farm manager of Massaro Community Farm.
The white Econoline van is usually parked in front of the farm on Ford Road in Woodbridge.
“We use it to deliver to restaurants in the New Haven area, to go to the farmers markets at Wooster Square and Edgewood Park. We’ll use it for produce donations that we do to hunger relief organizations in the area, so it’s our main produce transportation vehicle,” Munno said.
He said this hurts because the farm only consists of a small staff and a number of dedicated volunteers.
Also, it’s not just the van that’s gone, but the supplies they use, like tents and tables, crates, banners, and baskets.
Without the van, they can’t take part in those two farmers’ markets this weekend, and likely the next two either.
So, while police investigate, they’re trying to make the best of it, setting up a pop-up farm stand at their barn, selling kale, radishes, and garlic, along with their honey, tomato sauce, and salsa.
“It is nearing the end of the season, so we have a little bit of time to transition and plan for the spring, but we’ll hold out hope that it will turn up and maybe the supplies that we had in there, our tents, our tables, our cloths, baskets, will still be there and we be able to put it back to use,” Munno said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge police.
