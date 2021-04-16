WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Police in Woodbridge are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for four armed carjacking suspects.
According to Woodbridge Police, a man was refueling his vehicle at a gas station this past Monday when two men got out of a vehicle that was parked at a neighboring pump and approached him.
A firearm was displayed by one of the suspects.
Police say the two suspects then hopped into the man's vehicle and took off.
The vehicle that the two suspects had originally gotten out of subsequently followed.
It was later determined that the vehicle the suspects were originally in had been reported stolen out of Hamden.
Police are looking for a total of four men.
Surveillance footage from a related incident shows the men entering unlocked vehicles at a Woodbridge home.
Anyone that recognizes these men or may have any information is asked to contact Woodbridge Police at 203-387-2511.
