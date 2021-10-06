WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – A Woodbridge resident was carjacked in his driveway just after midnight.
Police said it happened at a home in the area of Route 69 and Warren Road.
The victim had just gotten home from work when he was approached by a male suspect with a gun who opened the car door ordering him to the ground.
The suspect then stole the car and the victim's personal property.
The car that was stolen was a grey 2017 Nissan Rogue with the CT license plate AN16987.
Police said the victim was not injured.
A second car and suspect are believed to be involved, but no further description was released.
Anyone with information should contact Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.
