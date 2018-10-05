WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.
According to Woodbridge Police, around 2:30 p.m. a car and a school bus were involved in a crash at Amity Road and Fieldstone Road.
No students were injured on the bus.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
