WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) – Some teachers in Woodbury are claiming the Region 14 Board of Education members prioritized their family members over teachers at a mass vaccination clinic last week.
The Pomperaug Health District says more than 300 educators were vaccinated at the clinic.
There are questions on how the clinic even happened, given the state’s focus on 75 and older residents right now.
The health district says it was a matter of not wasting any vaccine supply.
Pomperaug High School became a site where hundreds got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday.
Staff and faculty from Region 14, Region 15 and Oxford school were supposed to inoculated, but Chris York, President of the Nonnewaug High School Teacher’s Association, claims Region 14 Board of Education members put themselves and their families higher on the list, exhausting the supply that day.
York declined to comment on camera about this, but referred Channel 3 to a letter he sent to the Board of Education.
It reads in part, “To say that staff is upset about what happened on Wednesday would be a huge understatement. I can’t imagine what can be done to help remedy this terrible situation. Staff feel devalued, unappreciated and unimportant.”
Over the phone, Superintendent Dr. Joe Olzacki couldn’t say exactly who was part of the clinic, citing HIPAA, but says everyone in the district was surveyed on who wanted it and were categorized into who had things like underlying conditions.
“People have said, well this one got it, how do you know that? Please show it to me. Well, I heard he was there. You saw him? Then when you tell someone you saw them, remember, you’ve got HIPAA that says that person has got a right to privacy,” Dr. Olzacki said.
Pomperaug Health District made the appointments through VAMS. The district’s director, Neal Lustig, says the state almost canceled the clinic because not everyone fell in that 75 and older category.
However, Lustig says because the clinic was months in planning and there wasn’t going to be enough time to fill the empty slots with 75 and older residents, the state gave them permission to proceed, so no dose was wasted.
“We had it all set, there was no physical way we could do that many seniors in one week, so then the vaccine would’ve been hanging around another week, or even another ten days,” Lustig said.
There was supposed to be another clinic for educators to be vaccinated last Thursday through Pomperaug Health District, but that one ended up being canceled.
