WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) -- It was a special birthday celebration on Thursday for a very special man in Woodbury.
A few years ago, Kevin Barry's dad set out to make his son's birthdays ones he'd never forget.
Since then, people from near and far, have made that goal a reality.
"When he's happy, I’m happy,” said Kevin’s dad, also named Kevin Barry.
He rang in his 41st year at his dad's store Woodbury Farm, Feed, and Power Equipment, with a few of his favorite things -- his family, chocolate-covered donuts, and animals.
Dad Kevin Barry posted about his son’s upcoming birthday on the store’s Facebook page.
"Last year, I really got focused on promoting bringing in your animal for his birthday and it really took off,” Kevin Barry said. “We had a red tail hawk, a ring-tail lemur, hedgehogs, chickens, a couple police departments brought in police dogs. This year, it has really exceeded our expectations."
The post had been shared thousands of times, and he's gotten cards from all over with sweet birthday messages inside.
People also showed up with their pets to help make his day special.
"It brings a little tear to my eye, to be honest. He's got a really great dad, it's good to be here,” said Sal Galaz, who visited Kevin for his birthday.
For Kevin’s dad, it wasn't the animals that were the gift, but the smile on his son's face, and the people who brought them by.
"There's some good people, there's some really good people out there,” he said.
