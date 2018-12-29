WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) – The First Selectman of Woodbury, William “Bill” Butterly, passed away Saturday morning at the age of 75.
“It is with the utmost sadness I tell you the [sic] my brother William J Butterly has passed away from a heart attack early this morning,” said his brother, Barry Butterly, in a Facebook post this morning.
According to his official Facebook page, Butterly just finished the first year of his third term as First Selectman.
Barbara Perkinson will be serving as the Acting First Selectman for the town for the next 30 days.
Perkinson told Channel 3 the Selectmen will be holding an executive session on Monday at 9 a.m. The session will not be open to the public.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
