WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Town of Woodbury is mourning the loss of First Selectman of Woodbury, William “Bill” Butterly, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. He was 75.
A black bunting hangs at town hall where officials said Butterly fiercely and compassionately advocated for Woodbury.
A meeting will be held Monday morning at 9 a.m. to address the vacancy left by Butterly.
Channel 3 spoke with Selectman Barbara Perkinson who will step in as the First Selectman for 30 days.
"It was a heart attack and it was very, very sad," said Perkinson. "Our town is just absolutely stunned with his passing but we will carry on."
According to his official Facebook page, Butterly just finished the first year of his third term as First Selectman.
Leading up to his terms as First Selectman, Butterly served on the town's Board of Finance as the Chairman for two years.
Butterly also represented Watertown in the state legislature.
Butterly's brother, Barry Butterly took to Facebook on Saturday to make the announcement.
“It is with the utmost sadness I tell you the [sic] my brother William J Butterly has passed away from a heart attack early this morning,” wrote Butterly.
“Words cannot express how sad I am, prayers to his wife Judy. I feel lost. I’m so brokenhearted! I love you my brother!”
Flags, which have been at half-staff in honor of President Bush, will be lifted on Sunday. However, Perkinson said Woodbury's flags will remain at half-staff in honor of First Selectman Butterly.
