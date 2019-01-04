WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Officials in Woodbury have appointed a new First Selectman following the death of William “Bill” Butterly last weekend.
On Friday morning, Selectman Barbara Perkinson was nominated to take on the position.
This comes after Butterly’s death on Dec. 29. The 75-year-old passed away from a heart attack.
"I think what Bill would want is for business to go on as usual. He would want to move right along and get back to business. Make sure the town is running efficiently and effectively," Perkinson said.
According to his official Facebook page, Butterly had just finished the first year of his third term as First Selectman.
Leading up to his terms as First Selectman, Butterly served on the town's Board of Finance as the chairman for two years.
Butterly also represented Watertown in the state legislature.
Former selectman Michael Gransky was appointed to fill the Perkinson’s seat on the board.
They will serve until November when all three seats are up for grabs in the election.
