WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Woodbury students are encouraging administration to allow student-teacher texting.
While texting with teachers is a line that has not “traditionally” been crossed, Channel 3 spoke with a student in District 14 who said he wants to make it the norm.
Texting is the way students communicate these days and in Woodbury, Nonnewaug Senior Glenn Jameson told Channel 3 nothing beats the immediacy of a text message.
“Let us have an opportunity for the student and teacher to communicate easily, naturally,” said Glenn. “It’s just how we’ve grown this century.”
Recently, Woodbury schools implemented a policy forbidding teachers from contacting students via personal cell phones, or instant messaging, like texting, but Jameson’s proposal could undo that writing.
“There’s no reason for students to text teachers when they have email or talk to them in person,” said Jameson.
Right now, the main method for communicating out of the classroom is using Google classroom, which is an online message board where assignments are posted, notes are shared, and questions asked, but Jameson said it’s not user friendly.
“It’s not built for one-on-one, or group messaging. It’s not built like that,” said Glenn.
Jameson is asking the Board of Education to scrap the policy and allow any teachers who would like to share their mobile number to open the line of communication.
The idea has been yet with resistance. Channel 3 spoke with Superintendent Dr. Josephy Olzacki who said while the district will always hear student concerns, there are numerous channels in place for communication, such as apps, email, and Google classroom.
Some students that Channel 3 chatted with said they are not on board.
“You can get those reminders, or you can have it on your Chromebooks and even then, we have our Chromebooks to be able to email teachers and not have an excuse for that,” explained Nonnewaug High Senior Brianna Hill.
The Policy Committee must first hear the proposal. From there, the proposal could end there, or the Board of Education could vote on it.
