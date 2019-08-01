ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A woodchuck was found in the bathroom of a Rocky Hill home on Thursday.
A homeowner called the Rocky Hill Animal Control when they found the animal in their bathroom.
Animal control arrived at the house and found the woodchuck in the bathroom.
The animal was removed from the home.
