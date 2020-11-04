MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police have arrested two school staff members who are accused of not reporting an incident regarding several students.
Police said two staff members from Woodhouse Academy were taken into custody on October 28.
The arrests stem from an incident where two students reported being threated by a third student to Barbara Feldman, the director, and David Feldman, the Chief Business Officer.
Police said Barbara and David conducted their own investigation and report the incident was unfounded.
Milford police also said that the Feldman’s investigation included a sexual assault disclosure that occurred off campus, but involved Woodhouse Academy students.
Police originally received a complaint from DCF regarding this incident, which occurred in June of 2019.
David and Barbara are accused of not making a DCF report regarding the incident reported by the students.
Each were charged with failure to report oral report by mandated reporter.
Both were released on a promise to appear and will appear in court in December.
