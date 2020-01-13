WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - A Woodstock Academy campus was forced to close on Monday due to a power outage.
According to the school, "significant power issues" impacted the north campus of the school.
Eversource was said to be aware of the issues.
The alert about the closure was posted to Woodstock Academy's website here.
