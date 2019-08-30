WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) – It looked like it was 1969 in Woodstock, Connecticut on Friday.
The Battle of the Bands took place at the Woodstock Fairgrounds and it featured music from the famous concert “Woodstock”.
Five bands, all from Connecticut, were competing for the title.
People attending the event were singing and dancing to music by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Santana.
The idea for the event was created by Governor Ned Lamont who wanted to bring a little bit of the original Woodstock to the Woodstock in our state.
The first band that took the stag was The Balkun Brothers from Hartford.
“You never lose it. It’s always with you and the younger generation, they’ll be enjoying this very much today,” said Ivy Ross.
Five bands are competing, with five judges on the panel. Lamont is one of them.
“They are all Connecticut bands and they’re all playing music, not just from the era, but from the concert itself. I know we have Jefferson Airplane and Jimi Hendrix,” Lamont said.
Lamont didn’t attend the original Woodstock, but likes the music. He helped organize the event, and money raised from the t-shirt sales goes to charity.
It’s not often you see a concert while a state senator, George Logan, plays the Star-Spangled Banner like Jimi Hendrix did.
Channel 3’s Dennis House was also a judge at the event.
The Woodstock Fair kicks off this Labor Day weekend and this year it’s back to the 60s.
Special shirts were made for this event and they sold out, raising about $2,500, which the governor says he will match.
