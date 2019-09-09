WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) – Controversy is brewing over vaccination information.
A Woodstock couple is suing the state of Connecticut over privacy concerns.
They want the state to put an end to releasing school by school vaccination numbers, but the state says the public has a right to know.
It’s been a law in the state since 1959 that residents are required to vaccinate their children before they enter school.
There are medical and religious exemptions and the Festa family feels their medical information is being compromised with the list being released.
Women wore white in support of a lawsuit the Festa couple filed in against the state’s Department of Public Health.
“This isn’t even about vaccines if they’re good or bad, but about the government asserting themselves in the decision-making process between parents and physicians. The government has had no business intercepting the parent-doctor relationship and they need to stay out of it,” said LeeAnn Ducat.
The Festa family wants to put an end to school by school vaccination lists being released. Their child who isn’t vaccinated goes to a private school.
After the list was released, they received online threats. While no students’ names are released in the report, they feel there is still a privacy issue.
“My client’s school is very small, only about 40 to 50 kids. So, its really not that difficult for parents to figure out and ask around, ‘ok, who doesn’t have their shots,’ and feel the medical information is compromised,” said Cara Pavalock-D’Amato, attorney for the Festa couple.
When the list was released this past spring, it created a firestorm of controversy.
Governor Ned Lamont took matters into his own hands and overrode the Public Health Commissioner, who was only going to release data county by county.
The state has asked for this lawsuit to be thrown out.
“It’s important for the public to have information, and there are a number of states that have released this information on a school by school basis for years. I think clearly Connecticut has been going in that direction and the governor has been directed that information to be released,” said Av Harris, DPH Director of Communications.
Those states that already release that information are Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Maine.
This case has caused concern after the country is experiencing the worst measles outbreak in 25 years.
“We have been collecting this data and reporting this data on a county level since 2003. So, this year, was the first year we released the data on a school by school basis,” Harris said.
As for the lawsuit, the judge heard both sides on Monday.
No decision was made, but another hearing is expected in 30 days.
