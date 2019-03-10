HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a dusting to 2 inches of snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the state on Sunday, the work week ahead is expected to be quieter and more mild than the weekend.
As the Sunday evening sky clears, temps are expected to fall back into the 30s and hover near freezing overnight. The morning commute could prove to be slippery on the roads.
Wind enters the state on Monday morning, but Meteorologist Mike Cameron is expecting Monday's temps to be seasonable, in the 40s. Tuesday is looking to sport temps in the 40s, as well, despite the "warm, March sun," said Cameron.
However, Wednesday is looking better as temps rise into the 50s, with partly sunny skies.
Thursday is looking to be the pick of litter as temps will reach or exceed 60 degrees, said Cameron. Friday is expected to remain warm, but breezy. Cameron is watching the possibility for rain as a low pressure system encroaches from the west.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.