NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Work Zone Safety Week serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down while approaching highway construction areas.
That's why the Department of Transportation is holding an event on Monday to kick off the annual campaign.
The event is set for 2 p.m. at the DOT headquarters on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington.
According to the DOT, there have already been 95 reported crashes in work zones this year.
Last year, there were more than 1,000 crashes total.
