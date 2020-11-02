MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - A fallen tree sent a man in Mystic to the hospital on Monday morning.
According to emergency officials, it happened on Oral School Road just after 8:15 a.m.
A worker for a tree service was working in a tree when it snapped about 30 feet below him. The whole tree came down onto a nearby wooden shed.
The man fell about 50 feet. They said the tree landed on top of him.
Firefighters extricated him.
The victim was airlifted to Hartford Hospital.
He suffered serious injuries.
Crews are looking into whether or not Monday's gusty winds were a factor in causing the tree to snap.
They said the worker had been subcontracted for limbering and topping a tree for removal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.