SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were called to an industrial accident that occurred early Monday morning at a pasta maker in South Windsor.
Crews reported shortly after 6:10 a.m. that a worker who became entangled in a pasta machine at Carla's Pasta had been freed.
He was on his way to the hospital. His condition was described as "life-threatening."
South Windsor police said they received the emergency call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday from the business on Talbot Lane. The report said the man's arm became caught in a pasta machine up to the elbow.
Crews worked for more than 2 hours to free the man. The extent of the worker's injuries were described as severe.
Mutual aid was called in from the South Windsor Public Works Department, along with the East Hartford and Broad Brook fire departments, to provide additional cutting tools to aid in the rescue, police said.
A Life Star emergency helicopter was also at the scene to transport the victim once he's been freed. It airlifted the man just after 6:20 a.m.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.