MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - A fallen tree sent a man in Mystic to the hospital on Monday morning.
According to emergency officials, it happened on Oral School Road.
A worker for a tree service was working in a tree when it snapped about 30 feet below him. The whole tree came down onto a nearby wooden shed.
They said the tree landed on top of the man.
Firefighters extricated him.
The victim was airlifted to Hartford Hospital.
His condition has not been released.
Crews are looking into whether or not Monday's gusty winds were a factor in causing the tree to snap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.