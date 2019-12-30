NEW HAVEN (WFSB) – Fire officials are on scene of a construction accident near the intersection of Crown and High Streets Monday morning.
According to fire officials, a worker fell about 5 feet into the basement area of new construction while working.
Fire fighters worked to extricate the man with the help from a pulley system, before he was transported to an area hospital.
Officials said the man was conscious and alert when he was transported. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
