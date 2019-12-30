Worker injured from fall in New Haven

A worker was injured from a fall at a construction site in New Haven (WFSB).

NEW HAVEN (WFSB) – Fire officials are on scene of a construction accident near the intersection of Crown and High Streets Monday morning.

According to fire officials, a worker fell about 5 feet into the basement area of new construction while working.

Fire fighters worked to extricate the man with the help from a pulley system, before he was transported to an area hospital.

Officials said the man was conscious and alert when he was transported. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.