WESTPORT (WFSB) - A worker was injured Friday afternoon when the trench he was working in collapsed.
According to fire officials, firefighters dispatched to Newtown Turnpike for a reported wall collapse with a victim trapped under the collapse.
Fire officials said, Engine 6 arrived and reported that this was a construction site accident, occurring during the installation of a below grade water line. A trench wall collapse occurred, trapping one victim in the trench up to their waist.
Officials said two workers were in the trench at the time of the collapse but fortunately the second worker was not caught in the collapse.
The trapped worker had been extricated by colleagues on the scene prior to emergency personnel arriving.
Emergency personnel stabilized the patient before he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The immediate incident area was cordoned off for safety and security. Newtown Turnpike was shut down in both directions during the incident.
Fire officials remained on scene after the incident to assist as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigated the incident.
