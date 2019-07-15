BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A worker has been rescued after being trapped in a trench in Bloomfield Monday afternoon.
The incident happened on Brentwood Drive.
According to police, a trench collapsed, trapping the legs of the worker.
He was stuck for over an hour, and was rescued just before 5 p.m.
Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the worker to the hospital.
He has serious but not life threatening injuries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.