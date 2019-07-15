A worker has been rescued after being trapped in a trench in Bloomfield Monday afternoon.

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A worker has been rescued after being trapped in a trench in Bloomfield Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Brentwood Drive.

According to police, a trench collapsed, trapping the legs of the worker.

He was stuck for over an hour, and was rescued just before 5 p.m.

Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the worker to the hospital.

He has serious but not life threatening injuries

