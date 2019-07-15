BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A worker is trapped in a trench in Bloomfield Monday afternoon.
The incident is taking place on Brentwood Drive.
According to police, a trench collapse trapped the legs of a worker inside the trench.
Lifestar is on standby awaiting the extraction of the worker. The worker’s injuries will be assessed when they are removed from the trench.
Crews are on scene working to remove the person from the trench.
The extent of the worker’s injuries is unknown.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
