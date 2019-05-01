HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An important issue this year is paid family leave.
Most states have some form of paid leave, and labor leaders are pressuring lawmakers to pass it.
On Wednesday, workers and community activists went to Hartford urging a vote before the session ends in June.
Wednesday was also International Workers Day, and they feel Connecticut should help families who have little or no benefits.
"It’s deeply unfair when you face an illness or a family emergency or take care of a newborn child, you have to choose between the work and survive and taking care of a loved one,” said Roger Semserrich, of the Working Families Party.
The United States is one of the few countries that doesn't have paid leave.
Connecticut is the only state in the region without it.
The workers also want lawmakers to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.