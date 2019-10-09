(WFSB) – After a round of rain on Wednesday, more is on the way.
The next few days are going to be rainy and raw, which is a good day to stay inside, but for some people, that’s not an option.
The crew at Milford Boat Works was trying to dodge the rain drops.
“It’s nice being outside, even though it’s still raining,” said Colin Dipisa, Milford Boat Works.
After a while thought, that steady rain can take a toll on the workers.
“It’s tough, it’s tough, but we do what we’ve got to do. Make sure the boats are okay,” said Chris Smithauser, Milford Boat Works.
Chris Smithauser stays dry for a while when he’s operating the crane, but even the 20-year vet isn’t immune from getting wet on days like today. Rain gear and rubber boots are a must.
“Don’t like wearing it all the time, but I want to stay dry,” Smithauser said.
As summer comes to a close and fall starts to cool down, this is Milford Boat Works’ busy season. They take care of around 200 boats and getting them out of the water while facing unpredictable weather.
“As long as you keep your feet dry, you’re all good,” said Alex Boyd, Milford Boat Works.
While many people have to work in this weather, some say days like this impact them completely.
Some people's businesses depend on the weather, like the food trucks along Long Wharf.
The steady rain and chill in the air meant the lunchtime crowd was pretty light.
"It slowed down a lot. It's real cold inside the truck, so it's hard. We just need to wait all day, make some sales," said Jose Acevedo, Fabi's Big Tripletas.
