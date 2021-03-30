HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday’s daily positivity rate was at 5.26 percent, creating a new sense of urgency for vaccinations.
The rollout opens to everyone 16 and older on Thursday, so Channel 3 wanted to get a look at how the rollout is going and what people can expect on April 1.
At the Connecticut Convention Center on Tuesday, there were no wait times and people were in and out in less than 30 minutes, which gives people confidence when the floodgates really open on Thursday.
“This is my number two, so I can’t wait to get vaccinated,” said Nancy Barrow.
Connecticut radio veteran Nancy Barrow was one of the 894 who got vaccinated at the Convention Center on Tuesday.
“It’s so easy, bada bing, bada boom, you’re in and you’re out. It’s really easy, very easy,” Barrow said.
Channel 3 got a look at the process at the mass vaccination site.
Teen people assist in the checking people in and there are just as many there to administer the doses.
On average, the entire process is typically less than half an hour.
“The person would have the longest wait in observation, which is typically fifteen minutes,” said Karen Pagliaro, Hartford HealthCare Director of Community Relations.
Hartford HealthCare’s Karen Pagliaro says after months of practice, it’s not a seamless process. The increase in doses alleviated headaches seen during scheduling when shipments first started going out in December.
“Hartford HealthCare has opened a lot more vaccine clinics, which has been wonderful as well,” Pagliaro said.
Even the popular vaccine hunters Facebook group aren’t raising appointment issues. Many topics are about helping the 16 to 44-year-olds prepare for Thursday.
Hartford HealthCare says for their locations, people should create a MyChartPlus account.
“People are able to go in, create their MyChartPlus, and when an appointment comes available, they’re able to get a text, saying, ‘hey, we have something available for you,’” Pagliaro said.
If someone 16 or 17-years-old is getting a shot, they’ll need to bring a parent.
With the doors opening to an additional 1.3 million residents, officials are asking for patience, but the expectation is that everyone who wants a shot can get one by early May, and lives can start to get back to normal.
“I was so excited, and I’m thrilled because I haven’t seen my family in like a year because I have elderly aunts and uncles and you just can’t. They’re all vaccinated, so I’m excited about it,” Barrow said.
One last tip is trying scheduling for later in the day. Officials at the Convention Center say mornings are usually the busiest times, but wait times have always been less than half an hour.
