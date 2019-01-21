WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- While many people got to stay in their warm homes on Monday during the bitter cold, others had to work outdoors.
On Monday, Capitol Glass Company worker Willie Wilson was outside on a job to replace a customer’s kitchen window, doing so in single digit temperatures.
“It's brutal. It's brutal and you got to pace yourself and go inside to get warm,” Wilson said.
Others, like construction workers, were also out in the dangerously cold temps, working to get the job done.
“It's multiple layers, even now I have three layers of thermals on and dress as warm as you can to deal with the conditions,” said Mike Regan, of Regan Total Construction.
Some company owners said when it's this cold they move projects around so workers time outside is limited.
“Knowing we had these cold temperatures today, we configured plans to keep as many of our guys inside as much as possible,” Regan said.
He added that because of the weather, he’s put a few projects on hold.
“Another one is a deck which is about 70 percent done. It's a synthetic trek and don't do well when you try to cut them in the cold, they can shatter and break, so we have to wait a couple of days before we get back to progress and finish things up,” he said.
By mid-week, temperatures are expected to bounce back into the 40s.
