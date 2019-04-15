GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Stop and Shop workers said they are feeling the financial burden of the Stop and Shop strike as negotiations continue.
Channel 3 spoke with some strikers who said that living paycheck to paycheck or close to it is tough enough, and they don’t know how much longer they can hold on.
In neighborhood Stop and Shop’s, the sights of strikers and the sounds of support are evident.
Channel 3 spoke with a Stop and Shop worker who said she supports the union, but she said she is starting to worry.
“I have four kids, I have a fiancé who I’m getting married to in 60-something days, this has been very hard on me,” said Daniela Gionfriddo.
For Stop and Shop worker, Denise Trani, she said she misses coming to work every day.
“Our job means something to us. It bothers me not be in there working, because I love the store,” said Trani.
Between Daniela Gionfriddo and Denise Trani, the two have devoted 35 years to the Glastonbury Stop and Shop.
More than 31,000 Stop and Shop workers from Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts said they’re fighting to maintain their benefits and keep overtime from holiday and Sunday work.
“Without that Sunday, I don’t make much,” said Gionfriddo.
Stop and Shop has countered with health care benefits at below market costs, paid time-off, pay increases for all associates, no changes to Sunday time, and half premiums for full-timers.
Current part-timers, however, would keep their current Sunday premium pay. Negotiations are still ongoing, but workers said it’s not promising.
“The medical, I use the optical, dental, prescription, that’s very important to me. I couldn’t afford those things,” said Trani.
Less than a week in, not getting paid and picketing instead, is taking its toll.
“My fiancé has been going out to Uber at 2:30 in the morning, sometimes midnight,” said Gionfriddo.
Life is already stressful for those who said they are living paycheck to paycheck, but without that paycheck, they said they are nearing a breaking point.
“I’m giving it a couple more days, I need to make money. I need to support my family,” said Gionfriddo.
While the strike is going on, the stores are open, but the counters are not staffed and many departments that Channel 3 saw today, like the deli, prepared foods, and the bakery were bare.
